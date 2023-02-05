VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,231 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $21,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in VeriSign by 22.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in VeriSign by 237.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 105,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,375,000 after acquiring an additional 74,443 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in VeriSign during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VeriSign by 11.1% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VeriSign by 447.6% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VeriSign Stock Performance

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $217.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $228.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $206.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at VeriSign

VRSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on VeriSign in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $256,417.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,289,032.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Featured Stories

