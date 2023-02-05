Birinyi Associates Inc. Sells 500 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Birinyi Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.6% of Birinyi Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Birinyi Associates Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,566,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the second quarter worth about $433,667,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 77.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,071,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $843,433,000 after buying an additional 3,531,637 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,815,000 after buying an additional 3,435,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $141.09 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $101.28 and a one year high of $159.03. The company has a market cap of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $135.60 and a 200-day moving average of $124.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The firm had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 23,148 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $3,247,895.88. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 48,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,778,516.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total value of $617,267.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. UBS Group set a $156.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.