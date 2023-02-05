CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Shares Acquired by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of CDW by 205.0% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,998 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 8,064 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in CDW by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CDW by 18.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in CDW by 9.2% in the third quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,678 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 163.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,831 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW opened at $201.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $203.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 121.34%. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. On average, analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CDW. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.14.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

