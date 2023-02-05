State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 2,712 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,712 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Gartner worth $27,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in Gartner by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 39,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,975,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Gartner by 66.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 5,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in Gartner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $305,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 600 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,011,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,290 shares of company stock worth $1,792,013 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Gartner from $342.00 to $358.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gartner from $358.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.38.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $341.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $312.58. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $358.25. The company has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

