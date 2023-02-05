State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $26.08 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 815,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $26,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 89,511 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.00 and a 200-day moving average of $34.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $30.92 and a 1-year high of $50.13.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

