Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,530,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.1% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 376,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 30.3% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 152,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,140,000 after acquiring an additional 35,459 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 4.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 6.5% in the third quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $193.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.64. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $148.03 and a one year high of $202.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.21, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 39.23%.

In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total transaction of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,205 shares of company stock worth $7,289,092 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on AJG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

