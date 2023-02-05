Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,406 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 9.8% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

