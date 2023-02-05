Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Increases Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,366 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after buying an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 189.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after buying an additional 6,125,732 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,098,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,617,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 187.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,453,679 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,181,338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $350.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,519,082 shares of company stock valued at $2,478,227,487 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $189.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.43, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

See Also

