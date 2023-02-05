Planning Directions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Planning Directions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 25.7% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $189.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $601.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.06.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Guggenheim lowered Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.97.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,519,082 shares of company stock worth $2,478,227,487 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

