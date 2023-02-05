Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Acquires 13,960 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PPL during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of PPL in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of PPL by 56.3% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in PPL by 70.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PPL. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on PPL from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPL presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of PPL stock opened at $28.66 on Friday. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $23.47 and a 12 month high of $31.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.41. PPL had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. PPL’s payout ratio is presently 94.74%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

