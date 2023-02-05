Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Trims Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 31.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.5% in the second quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 46,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Cannell & Co. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 35,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 4.4% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 68.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.45.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 1.7 %

In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares in the company, valued at $19,949,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares in the company, valued at $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $2,400,048.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,667 shares of company stock worth $6,030,958 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:APO opened at $73.40 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $670.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.08 million. Apollo Global Management had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a positive return on equity of 64.38%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

