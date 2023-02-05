Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Purchases 3,000 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 232,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 79.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,820 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 5,692 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,321,000 after buying an additional 306,248 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 75,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,895,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FE shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.13.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 3.6 %

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

Shares of FE opened at $39.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.91. FirstEnergy Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.32 and a twelve month high of $48.85. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.