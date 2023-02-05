Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,121,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,548 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Baker Hughes worth $23,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Baker Hughes by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 165,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,765,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 23,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of -52.28 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -126.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on shares of Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.21.

Insider Transactions at Baker Hughes

In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total transaction of $2,654,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,975.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 9,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $303,454.23. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,190.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,120,434. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

Featured Stories

