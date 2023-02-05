Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC Has $274,000 Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 43.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.23.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.42, for a total value of $2,845,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,753.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 16,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $2,962,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,707,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.55. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

