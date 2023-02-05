Tevis Investment Management Buys 63 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Tevis Investment Management’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,927.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ashley Mcevoy sold 73,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.47, for a total value of $12,865,986.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,336,927.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 198,365 shares of company stock worth $34,927,325. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $164.61 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.55.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.13. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 18.90%. The business had revenue of $23.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.23.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

