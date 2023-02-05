Strategic Blueprint LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTUM. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2,330.8% during the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 295.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of MTUM opened at $141.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.48. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $81.37 and a 1 year high of $113.60.

