Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 182.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,989 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $18,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Xylem by 38.3% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Xylem by 25.8% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 9,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Xylem by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 13,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $109.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Xylem from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.50.

Xylem Price Performance

Xylem Announces Dividend

XYL opened at $105.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.80, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.