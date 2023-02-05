Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $20.20 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $25.31 on Friday. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 1-year low of $21.78 and a 1-year high of $66.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.93 and a 200-day moving average of $33.64.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

