Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $20.20 Million in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 573,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,198,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 480.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 200,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,078,000 after acquiring an additional 166,233 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 64,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Twist Bioscience by 17.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,735,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Twist Bioscience from $56.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Twist Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Twist Bioscience presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.33.
Twist Bioscience Stock Down 18.1 %
Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 107.02%. The business’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.
Twist Bioscience Profile
Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twist Bioscience (TWST)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/30 – 2/3
- Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- Zimmer Biomet Beats on Earnings, Growth May be Priced In
- AI Software Maker EPAM Boasts Biggest Tech-Sector Rally
- Ford Stock Going Forward After Big Earnings Flop
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.