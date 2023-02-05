Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 437,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,248,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of A. O. Smith at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $69.05 on Friday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The firm had revenue of $936.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

Insider Activity at A. O. Smith

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 39,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total transaction of $2,776,882.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,699.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered A. O. Smith from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on A. O. Smith from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

A. O. Smith Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

