State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 484 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 464,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $21,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Arch Capital Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL opened at $61.26 on Friday. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $65.32. The stock has a market cap of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACGL shares. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arch Capital Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate, and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

