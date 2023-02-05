State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $23.03 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681,886 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.11% of Invitation Homes worth $23,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,993,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,070,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,062,000 after buying an additional 3,310,121 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,649,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,481,574,000 after buying an additional 2,784,696 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 398.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,427,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,793,000 after buying an additional 1,141,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invitation Homes by 4.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,757,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,560,000 after buying an additional 881,365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INVH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Invitation Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Invitation Homes Stock Down 1.4 %

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.52 and a 52-week high of $44.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.62, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.89.

(Get Rating)

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.