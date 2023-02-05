State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $21.79 Million Holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,370 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $21,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Principal Financial Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $79.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $92.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.31. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.05 and a 12 month high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day moving average of $83.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.16. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 27.51%. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

