State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,335 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.11% of United Rentals worth $21,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 845,118 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,194,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 804,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $195,326,000 after buying an additional 93,274 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in United Rentals by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after buying an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,166,000 after buying an additional 3,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Price Performance

Shares of URI stock opened at $455.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.11. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $466.01. The firm has a market cap of $31.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $376.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.57.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.25 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total transaction of $2,068,940.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

URI has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $404.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, United Rentals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $427.50.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

