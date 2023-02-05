State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Raises Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $22,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. United Bank grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 29.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 123.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $199.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Trading Down 1.1 %

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.12, for a total transaction of $500,685.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,182.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,257,730 shares of company stock worth $3,040,401,382 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $156.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $134.63 and a fifty-two week high of $174.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.77 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 597.57% and a net margin of 0.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.