Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Stake Reduced by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,992 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Ulta Beauty worth $24,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 265.0% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 73 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $520.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $479.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $433.76. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $330.80 and a one year high of $528.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.25. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 68.33%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 22.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $505.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ulta Beauty from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Ulta Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $511.00 to $508.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $514.95.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

