State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.20 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Molina Healthcare worth $24,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 18.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,128,000 after purchasing an additional 538,493 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOH opened at $301.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.69. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $319.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In related news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.50, for a total transaction of $848,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares in the company, valued at $5,259,194.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.56, for a total transaction of $49,734.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,476,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,150 shares of company stock worth $1,425,239 in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MOH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Molina Healthcare from $371.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $369.85.

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the Health Plans and Other segments. The Health Plans segment consists of health plans in 11 states and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico and includes direct delivery business. The Other segment includes the historical results of the MMIS and behavioral health subsidiaries.

