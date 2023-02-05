Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at about $212,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.7% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 472,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,792,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 19,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.87, for a total transaction of $1,545,063.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,459,718.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $78.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.70 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

