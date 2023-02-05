OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 346 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $350.00 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $230.44 and a 1-year high of $350.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.91.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 28.23% and a net margin of 7.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.96%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.00.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

