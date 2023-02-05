ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 525,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of ONEOK worth $26,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 61,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,170,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in ONEOK by 29.7% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 36,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 373,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ONEOK by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $68.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.27. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 106.11%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OKE shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.30.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

