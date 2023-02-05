State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 854,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,151 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $28,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KHC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,382,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,946,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,721,000 after purchasing an additional 602,359 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 6.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,346,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,314,000 after purchasing an additional 943,921 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 96.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,312,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 1.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,202,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,559,000 after acquiring an additional 77,312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $39.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.10. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.73 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 266,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,300,453.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

