State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 497,407 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Trade Desk worth $29,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 4.6% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,089 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Trade Desk by 1.6% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 15,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.00 and a fifty-two week high of $86.88. The company has a market cap of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,655.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $394.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.29 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

TTD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. New Street Research began coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Trade Desk to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

Trade Desk Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

