Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,917 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,202,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,165,000 after buying an additional 173,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 14,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Republic International alerts:

Old Republic International Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE ORI opened at $26.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.36. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.27 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Old Republic International Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment offers property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.