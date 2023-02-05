429,466 Shares in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD) Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 429,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,000.
Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Newport Trust Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $510,079,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $124,814,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,859,000. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,723,000. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,334,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Down 3.1 %
Shares of WBD opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.53.
Warner Bros. Discovery Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
