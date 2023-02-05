Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 315,537 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 12,929 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of NOV worth $5,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NOV by 288.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in NOV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NOV alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NOV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NOV from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on NOV from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

NOV Stock Performance

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV opened at $23.27 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $24.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.89. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 775.93 and a beta of 1.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 666.89%.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.