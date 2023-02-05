Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after buying an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $131.26 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $144.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $135.30 and a 200 day moving average of $129.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.03. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

