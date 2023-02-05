Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Stock Position Trimmed by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,934 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 72 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $5,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after buying an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $256.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.21. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This is a positive change from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.76%.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.87, for a total transaction of $104,906.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,676.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total transaction of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Corporate insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

