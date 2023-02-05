Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in GSK by 10.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 28,763 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GSK shares. Barclays reduced their target price on GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.23) to GBX 1,450 ($17.91) in a report on Friday, October 14th. AlphaValue raised GSK to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.39) to GBX 1,550 ($19.14) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.67) to GBX 1,400 ($17.29) in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,555.00.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $34.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.17. GSK plc has a 52-week low of $28.47 and a 52-week high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.64.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Analysts forecast that GSK plc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. GSK’s payout ratio is 15.27%.

GSK Company Profile

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Further Reading

