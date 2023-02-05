Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.77.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.24, for a total value of $362,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,855,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,430,286.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $8.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.91. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.84 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.03 and a beta of 2.90.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.58 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

