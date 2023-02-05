Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.33 Million Stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,762 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Markel were worth $7,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Markel by 4.9% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 405 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Markel by 101.9% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in Markel by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Markel in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. 75.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MKL. Truist Financial increased their price target on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Markel in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Markel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Markel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,516.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Markel Stock Up 2.5 %

In other news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 50 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,230.60 per share, with a total value of $61,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 42,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,841,486.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKL stock opened at $1,335.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.52 and a beta of 0.77. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,064.09 and a fifty-two week high of $1,519.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,339.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,250.47.

Markel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.