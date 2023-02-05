Signaturefd LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 48.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,609 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 221.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $44.99 and a 52-week high of $67.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

