Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 29.5% during the third quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 78,858 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 17,980 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1.3% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 149,348 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 48.8% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 419,825 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 137,691 shares during the period. Boyar Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 23.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,233 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 35,078 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of HBI opened at $6.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.65 and a fifty-two week high of $16.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07.

Hanesbrands Announces Dividend

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 53.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.16%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

