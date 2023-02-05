Signaturefd LLC Sells 251 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 27,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 230.7% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 421,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,009,000 after purchasing an additional 293,852 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.8% during the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 391,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,537,000 after purchasing an additional 98,941 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 46.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 321,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 101,799 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 2.3% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 96,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. 39.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HRL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.17.

Insider Activity

Hormel Foods Price Performance

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $73,929.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares in the company, valued at $1,063,332.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

HRL stock opened at $45.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.06. Hormel Foods Co. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is 60.11%.

Hormel Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Articles

