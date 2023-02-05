Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $7.13 Million Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,789 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,520 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Roblox were worth $7,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,481,000 after purchasing an additional 39,203 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Roblox by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 20,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 18,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 265.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,390,000 after purchasing an additional 226,029 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 92,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 35,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $38.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20 and a beta of 1.73. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 145.60% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total value of $74,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,168,941 shares in the company, valued at $43,613,188.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.31, for a total transaction of $74,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,168,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,613,188.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 2,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total value of $89,696.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 93,923 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,839.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,791,858. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Roblox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Roblox from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Roblox from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered Roblox from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.50 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Roblox to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.83.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

