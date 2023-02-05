EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.07.
Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded EPAM Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EPAM Systems from $414.00 to $399.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th.
EPAM Systems Stock Down 0.9 %
EPAM Systems stock opened at $375.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.56. EPAM Systems has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $486.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $340.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 861 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,402 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.
EPAM Systems Company Profile
EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
