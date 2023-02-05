Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.5% during the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.9% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 3.0% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total value of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,134.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 13,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $4,345,911.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,597 shares in the company, valued at $53,482,012.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,083 shares of company stock valued at $15,834,302 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.8 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $382.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $347.18.

Shares of AMP stock opened at $354.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $325.18 and its 200-day moving average is $296.71. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $356.77.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 70.64%. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.66 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.