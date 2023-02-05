Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,033 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $7,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 17.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 207,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 31,055 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.3% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 45,029 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 138,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,938,000 after buying an additional 19,716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.44 on Friday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.65 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.84.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on CFG shares. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.50.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

