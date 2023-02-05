Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Shares Purchased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 21.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 48,603 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth about $129,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 37.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,040,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,940,000 after buying an additional 282,644 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,129,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 269,013 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in Sirius XM by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.00 to $5.40 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.39.

Sirius XM Trading Down 1.6 %

SIRI stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.21 and a twelve month high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $20.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 13.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.0242 per share. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is an audio entertainment company, which offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

Further Reading

