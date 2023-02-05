Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $6.99 Million Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $6,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2,628.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN opened at $217.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $206.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.97. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.25 and a 52-week high of $228.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares in the company, valued at $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $418,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 678,444 shares in the company, valued at $141,896,562.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,171,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,065 shares of company stock worth $13,480,806. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

