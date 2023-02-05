Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Increases Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,222 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.05% of First Solar worth $7,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter worth $39,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 1.2% in the third quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,357 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 1.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $517,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in First Solar by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,773,414 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $120,822,000 after acquiring an additional 208,322 shares during the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Solar Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $168.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $163.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.08. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $185.28. The company has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.13, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.36.
About First Solar
First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.
