Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $8.28 Million Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina owned approximately 0.06% of J. M. Smucker worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 415.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SJM opened at $149.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $119.82 and a 52-week high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.56.

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

SJM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised J. M. Smucker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.00.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

